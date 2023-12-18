Nazem Kadri will be in action when the Calgary Flames and Florida Panthers play on Monday at Scotiabank Saddledome, beginning at 9:30 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Kadri? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Nazem Kadri vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Kadri Season Stats Insights

Kadri's plus-minus this season, in 18:21 per game on the ice, is -7.

Kadri has a goal in eight games this year through 31 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Kadri has a point in 17 of 31 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

In 12 of 31 games this year, Kadri has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Kadri's implied probability to go over his point total is 54.5% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Kadri going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37%.

Kadri Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 77 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +13 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 31 Games 2 22 Points 0 8 Goals 0 14 Assists 0

