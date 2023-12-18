Will Nick DeSimone Score a Goal Against the Panthers on December 18?
In the upcoming game against the Florida Panthers, which begins at 9:30 PM ET on Monday, can we count on Nick DeSimone to score a goal for the Calgary Flames? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.
Will Nick DeSimone score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
DeSimone stats and insights
- DeSimone is yet to score through 11 games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Panthers.
- DeSimone has zero points on the power play.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers have conceded 77 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 18.3 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.
DeSimone recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/16/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|10:58
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/14/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|11:37
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|12/12/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|13:48
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/20/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|13:05
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|12:17
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|11/16/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|15:37
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|13:31
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/11/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|11:58
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|11:55
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/7/2023
|Predators
|2
|0
|2
|11:50
|Home
|W 4-2
Flames vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
