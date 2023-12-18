In the upcoming game against the Florida Panthers, which begins at 9:30 PM ET on Monday, can we count on Nick DeSimone to score a goal for the Calgary Flames? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Nick DeSimone score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

DeSimone stats and insights

DeSimone is yet to score through 11 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Panthers.

DeSimone has zero points on the power play.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have conceded 77 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 18.3 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

DeSimone recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 10:58 Home W 4-2 12/14/2023 Wild 0 0 0 11:37 Away L 3-2 SO 12/12/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:48 Away L 5-4 OT 11/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 13:05 Away W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 12:17 Home L 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:37 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:31 Away W 2-1 11/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:58 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 11:55 Away L 5-4 SO 11/7/2023 Predators 2 0 2 11:50 Home W 4-2

Flames vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

