Will Noah Hanifin Score a Goal Against the Panthers on December 18?
For those looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Calgary Flames and the Florida Panthers on Monday at 9:30 PM ET, is Noah Hanifin a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Will Noah Hanifin score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Hanifin stats and insights
- Hanifin has scored in five of 31 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Panthers yet this season.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also three assists.
- Hanifin averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.1%.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers have given up 77 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.3 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.
Hanifin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/16/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|24:25
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/14/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|24:43
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|12/12/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|24:16
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/11/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|25:43
|Away
|L 6-5
|12/9/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|23:26
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|24:42
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/5/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|24:36
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/2/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|27:44
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|24:41
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|26:58
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
Flames vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
