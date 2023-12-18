Noah Hanifin will be on the ice when the Calgary Flames and Florida Panthers play at 9:30 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023. Does a bet on Hanifin interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Noah Hanifin vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Hanifin Season Stats Insights

Hanifin has averaged 23:14 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -1).

In five of 31 games this season, Hanifin has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Hanifin has a point in 15 of 31 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Hanifin has an assist in 10 of 31 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Hanifin's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 43.5% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Hanifin has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Hanifin Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 77 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +13.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 31 Games 2 16 Points 3 5 Goals 0 11 Assists 3

