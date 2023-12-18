In this season's Famous Toastery Bowl, the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers are underdogs, but by less than a field goal (+2.5), against the Old Dominion Monarchs. Jerry Richardson Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina will host the matchup on December 18, 2023, starting at 2:30 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under is set at 55.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Old Dominion Moneyline Western Kentucky Moneyline BetMGM Old Dominion (-2.5) 55.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Old Dominion (-2.5) 54.5 -137 +114 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky Betting Trends

Old Dominion has compiled a 7-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Monarchs have been favored by 2.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Western Kentucky has compiled a 5-5-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Hilltoppers have covered the spread once when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

