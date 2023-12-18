Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Famous Toastery Bowl
In this season's Famous Toastery Bowl, the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers are underdogs, but by less than a field goal (+2.5), against the Old Dominion Monarchs. Jerry Richardson Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina will host the matchup on December 18, 2023, starting at 2:30 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under is set at 55.5 in the outing.
Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky Game Info
- Date: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium
Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under
|Favorite
|Total
|Old Dominion Moneyline
|Western Kentucky Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Old Dominion (-2.5)
|55.5
|-140
|+115
|FanDuel
|Old Dominion (-2.5)
|54.5
|-137
|+114
Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky Betting Trends
- Old Dominion has compiled a 7-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Monarchs have been favored by 2.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
- Western Kentucky has compiled a 5-5-0 ATS record so far this season.
- The Hilltoppers have covered the spread once when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
