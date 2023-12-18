In the upcoming tilt versus the Florida Panthers, which begins at 9:30 PM ET on Monday, can we count on Rasmus Andersson to find the back of the net for the Calgary Flames? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Rasmus Andersson score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Andersson stats and insights

Andersson has scored in four of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Panthers yet this season.

Andersson has picked up three assists on the power play.

Andersson averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.8%.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have conceded 77 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.3 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Andersson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 25:47 Home W 4-2 12/14/2023 Wild 0 0 0 27:39 Away L 3-2 SO 12/12/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 23:13 Away L 5-4 OT 12/11/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 29:37 Away L 6-5 12/9/2023 Devils 1 0 1 25:22 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 22:21 Home W 3-2 12/5/2023 Wild 1 0 1 21:39 Home L 5-2 12/2/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 23:19 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 23:41 Home W 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 23:22 Home W 2-1 OT

Flames vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+

BSFL and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

