Rasmus Andersson and the Calgary Flames will play on Monday at 9:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Florida Panthers. Looking to bet on Andersson's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Rasmus Andersson vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Andersson Season Stats Insights

Andersson's plus-minus this season, in 21:12 per game on the ice, is 0.

In four of 27 games this year, Andersson has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Andersson has a point in 15 of 27 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Andersson has an assist in 12 of 27 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Andersson's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 48.8% that he goes over.

Andersson has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Andersson Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 77 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +13.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 27 Games 2 17 Points 2 4 Goals 1 13 Assists 1

