Monday's game that pits the UCSD Tritons (5-5) against the Sacramento State Hornets (2-7) at The Nest has a projected final score of 74-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UCSD, who we project as a slight favorite in this matchup. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM on December 18.

There is no line set for the game.

Sacramento State vs. UCSD Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Sacramento, California Venue: The Nest

Sacramento State vs. UCSD Score Prediction

Prediction: UCSD 74, Sacramento State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Sacramento State vs. UCSD

Computer Predicted Spread: UCSD (-5.7)

UCSD (-5.7) Computer Predicted Total: 142.4

Sacramento State has a 2-6-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to UCSD, who is 4-4-0 ATS. A total of five out of the Hornets' games this season have hit the over, and three of the Tritons' games have gone over.

Sacramento State Performance Insights

The Hornets have been outscored by 2.0 points per game (scoring 73.9 points per game to rank 206th in college basketball while allowing 75.9 per contest to rank 293rd in college basketball) and have a -18 scoring differential overall.

Sacramento State wins the rebound battle by 9.1 boards on average. It collects 39.9 rebounds per game, which ranks 60th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 30.8 per contest.

Sacramento State connects on 10.1 three-pointers per game (21st in college basketball) at a 32.6% rate (223rd in college basketball), compared to the 7.0 per game its opponents make at a 35.2% rate.

The Hornets' 93.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 223rd in college basketball, and the 95.6 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 302nd in college basketball.

Sacramento State has committed 5.4 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 15.3 (353rd in college basketball action) while forcing 9.9 (328th in college basketball).

UCSD Performance Insights

The Tritons are outscoring opponents by 7.3 points per game, with a +73 scoring differential overall. They put up 76.8 points per game (135th in college basketball) and give up 69.5 per outing (149th in college basketball).

UCSD falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 1.6 boards. It pulls down 35.3 rebounds per game (240th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 36.9.

UCSD knocks down 8.4 three-pointers per game (97th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.4 on average.

UCSD has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 10.0 per game (50th in college basketball) while forcing 11.2 (257th in college basketball).

