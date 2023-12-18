The UCSD Tritons (5-5) travel to face the Sacramento State Hornets (2-7) after dropping three consecutive road games. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sacramento State vs. UCSD Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: The Nest in Sacramento, California

The Nest in Sacramento, California TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sacramento State Stats Insights

The Hornets are shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 40.7% the Tritons allow to opponents.

Sacramento State has a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.7% from the field.

The Hornets are the 59th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tritons rank 240th.

The Hornets average just 4.4 more points per game (73.9) than the Tritons allow (69.5).

Sacramento State is 1-4 when scoring more than 69.5 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UCSD Stats Insights

UCSD has put together a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 47.1% from the field.

The Hornets are the rebounding team in the nation, the Tritons rank 269th.

The Tritons' 76.8 points per game are only 0.9 more points than the 75.9 the Hornets give up.

When UCSD allows fewer than 73.9 points, it is 4-3.

Sacramento State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Sacramento State posted 68.3 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 62.9 points per game in away games, a difference of 5.4 points per contest.

The Hornets surrendered 64.4 points per game last season at home, which was 3.3 fewer points than they allowed away from home (67.7).

When it comes to three-pointers, Sacramento State fared better at home last year, sinking 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 36.2% three-point percentage, compared to 6.0 threes per game and a 31.6% three-point percentage away from home.

UCSD Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, UCSD averaged 71.9 points per game last season. Away, it scored 66.4.

At home, the Tritons conceded 74.6 points per game last season, 3.2 more than they allowed away (71.4).

Beyond the arc, UCSD had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.0%) than on the road (34.7%) last season. But it knocked down the same number of 3-pointers at home as away (7.7 per game).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sacramento State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/26/2023 @ UC Davis W 69-63 University Credit Union Center 12/2/2023 @ Long Beach State L 83-73 Walter Pyramid 12/9/2023 CSU Fullerton L 62-60 The Nest 12/18/2023 UCSD - The Nest 12/21/2023 Bethesda (CA) - The Nest 12/28/2023 @ Idaho - ICCU Arena

UCSD Upcoming Schedule