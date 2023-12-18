The UCSD Tritons (5-5) will try to snap a three-game road losing streak at the Sacramento State Hornets (2-7) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Sacramento State vs. UCSD matchup.

Sacramento State vs. UCSD Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: The Nest in Sacramento, California

The Nest in Sacramento, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sacramento State vs. UCSD Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Sacramento State Moneyline UCSD Moneyline BetMGM Sacramento State (-1.5) 138.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Sacramento State (-1.5) 138.5 -111 -108 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sacramento State vs. UCSD Betting Trends

Sacramento State has covered just twice in eight games with a spread this season.

The Hornets and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of eight times this season.

UCSD is 4-4-0 ATS this year.

Tritons games have hit the over three out of eight times this season.

