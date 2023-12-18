The Sacramento State Hornets (2-7) will face the UCSD Tritons (5-5) at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Sacramento State vs. UCSD Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sacramento State Players to Watch

Duncan Powell: 14.0 PTS, 9.1 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.0 PTS, 9.1 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Zee Hamoda: 13.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Brandon Betson: 12.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Alex Kovatchev: 6.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Austin Patterson: 8.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UCSD Players to Watch

Bryce Pope: 17.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

17.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones: 11.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Francis Nwaokorie: 14.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK

14.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK Hayden Gray: 10.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK J'Raan Brooks: 4.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sacramento State vs. UCSD Stat Comparison

Sacramento State Rank Sacramento State AVG UCSD AVG UCSD Rank 208th 73.9 Points Scored 76.8 139th 291st 75.9 Points Allowed 69.5 143rd 59th 39.9 Rebounds 35.3 238th 53rd 11.0 Off. Rebounds 8.0 268th 19th 10.1 3pt Made 8.4 102nd 103rd 14.8 Assists 13.0 212th 352nd 15.3 Turnovers 10.0 52nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.