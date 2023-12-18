Sacramento State vs. UCSD December 18 Tickets & Start Time
The Sacramento State Hornets (2-7) will face the UCSD Tritons (5-5) at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
Sacramento State vs. UCSD Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, December 18
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Sacramento State Players to Watch
- Duncan Powell: 14.0 PTS, 9.1 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Zee Hamoda: 13.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brandon Betson: 12.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Alex Kovatchev: 6.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Austin Patterson: 8.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
UCSD Players to Watch
- Bryce Pope: 17.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones: 11.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Francis Nwaokorie: 14.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Hayden Gray: 10.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- J'Raan Brooks: 4.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
Sacramento State vs. UCSD Stat Comparison
|Sacramento State Rank
|Sacramento State AVG
|UCSD AVG
|UCSD Rank
|208th
|73.9
|Points Scored
|76.8
|139th
|291st
|75.9
|Points Allowed
|69.5
|143rd
|59th
|39.9
|Rebounds
|35.3
|238th
|53rd
|11.0
|Off. Rebounds
|8.0
|268th
|19th
|10.1
|3pt Made
|8.4
|102nd
|103rd
|14.8
|Assists
|13.0
|212th
|352nd
|15.3
|Turnovers
|10.0
|52nd
