The Sacramento State Hornets (2-7) are only 1.5-point favorites as they attempt to break a three-game home losing streak when they square off against the UCSD Tritons (5-5) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at The Nest. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total in the matchup is 138.5.

Sacramento State vs. UCSD Odds & Info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: The Nest

Favorite Spread Over/Under Sacramento State -1.5 138.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sacramento State vs UCSD Betting Records & Stats

The Hornets are 2-6-0 against the spread this season.

UCSD is 4-4-0 against the spread this year.

UCSD sports a 4-4-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 2-6-0 mark of Sacramento State.

Sacramento State vs. UCSD Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Sacramento State 6 75% 73.9 150.7 75.9 145.4 142.0 UCSD 4 50% 76.8 150.7 69.5 145.4 144.6

Additional Sacramento State vs UCSD Insights & Trends

The Hornets record 73.9 points per game, just 4.4 more points than the 69.5 the Tritons give up.

When Sacramento State totals more than 69.5 points, it is 1-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall.

The Tritons average just 0.9 more points per game (76.8) than the Hornets allow (75.9).

Sacramento State vs. UCSD Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Sacramento State 2-6-0 0-2 5-3-0 UCSD 4-4-0 1-3 3-5-0

Sacramento State vs. UCSD Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Sacramento State UCSD 9-4 Home Record 4-10 5-10 Away Record 6-9 5-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 68.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.9 62.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.4 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-4-0 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-4-0

