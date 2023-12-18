Yegor Sharangovich and the Calgary Flames will face the Florida Panthers at 9:30 PM ET on Monday, at Scotiabank Saddledome. If you'd like to wager on Sharangovich's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Yegor Sharangovich vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Sharangovich Season Stats Insights

Sharangovich's plus-minus this season, in 15:50 per game on the ice, is -6.

In 10 of 31 games this year, Sharangovich has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Sharangovich has a point in 14 games this season (out of 31), including multiple points four times.

Sharangovich has had an assist in a game six times this season over 31 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Sharangovich has an implied probability of 48.8% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 31.2% of Sharangovich going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sharangovich Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 77 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+13) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 31 Games 3 19 Points 1 11 Goals 1 8 Assists 0

