Alex Tuch will be among those on the ice Tuesday when his Buffalo Sabres play the Columbus Blue Jackets at KeyBank Center. Prop bets for Tuch in that upcoming Sabres-Blue Jackets matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Alex Tuch vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, BSOH, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Tuch Season Stats Insights

Tuch's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:29 per game on the ice, is -5.

Tuch has scored a goal in a game seven times this year over 25 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In 13 of 25 games this year, Tuch has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Tuch has posted an assist in a game nine times this season in 25 games played, including multiple assists once.

Tuch has an implied probability of 65.4% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Tuch going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 46.5%.

Tuch Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have conceded 116 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 31st in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 29th-ranked goal differential (-20).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 25 Games 2 19 Points 5 9 Goals 2 10 Assists 3

