The New York Islanders, including Anders Lee, will be on the ice Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Edmonton Oilers. If you're considering a bet on Lee against the Oilers, we have plenty of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Anders Lee vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +320)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Islanders vs Oilers Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lee Season Stats Insights

Lee has averaged 15:06 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of 0).

Lee has scored a goal in six of 30 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Lee has a point in nine of 30 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Lee has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of 30 games played.

Lee's implied probability to go over his point total is 44.4% based on the odds.

There is a 23.8% chance of Lee having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Lee Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers have given up 97 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 30 Games 3 10 Points 1 7 Goals 0 3 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.