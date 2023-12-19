Anders Lee Game Preview: Islanders vs. Oilers - December 19
The New York Islanders, including Anders Lee, will be on the ice Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Edmonton Oilers. If you're considering a bet on Lee against the Oilers, we have plenty of info to help.
Anders Lee vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +320)
Islanders vs Oilers Game Info
|Islanders vs Oilers Odds/Over/Under
|Islanders vs Oilers Prediction
|Islanders vs Oilers Betting Trends & Stats
|Islanders vs Oilers Player Props
Lee Season Stats Insights
- Lee has averaged 15:06 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of 0).
- Lee has scored a goal in six of 30 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.
- Lee has a point in nine of 30 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.
- Lee has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of 30 games played.
- Lee's implied probability to go over his point total is 44.4% based on the odds.
- There is a 23.8% chance of Lee having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Lee Stats vs. the Oilers
- The Oilers have given up 97 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- The team's -1 goal differential ranks 17th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Edmonton
|30
|Games
|3
|10
|Points
|1
|7
|Goals
|0
|3
|Assists
|1
