Auston Matthews will be on the ice when the Toronto Maple Leafs and New York Rangers meet on Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Matthews are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Auston Matthews vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +150)

1.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Matthews Season Stats Insights

Matthews has averaged 20:50 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +4).

Matthews has a goal in 12 games this year out of 27 games played, including multiple goals eight times.

In 16 of 27 games this season, Matthews has recorded a point, and 12 of those games included multiple points.

Matthews has had an assist in a game 10 times this season over 27 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Matthews has an implied probability of 40% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 50% of Matthews going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Matthews Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have given up 79 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +16.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 27 Games 4 35 Points 4 23 Goals 2 12 Assists 2

