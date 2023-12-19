The Chicago Blackhawks (9-20-1) will try to stop a four-game losing streak when they square off against the Colorado Avalanche (19-10-2) at home on Tuesday, December 19 at 8:30 PM ET on ALT, NBCS-CHI, and ESPN+.

Blackhawks vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-CHI, and ESPN+

Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Avalanche (-250) Blackhawks (+200) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Blackhawks Betting Insights

The Blackhawks have won eight, or 27.6%, of the 29 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Chicago is 5-6 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +200 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by the Blackhawks, based on the moneyline, is 33.3%.

Chicago has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in 12 of 30 games this season.

Blackhawks vs Avalanche Additional Info

Blackhawks vs. Avalanche Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Blackhawks Total (Rank) 112 (2nd) Goals 70 (30th) 95 (17th) Goals Allowed 108 (29th) 24 (8th) Power Play Goals 11 (28th) 17 (8th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 23 (21st)

Blackhawks Advanced Stats

Over its past 10 games, Chicago went 4-5-0 versus the spread and 2-7-1 straight up.

Three of Chicago's last 10 outings have gone over the total.

The Blackhawks total over the last 10 games is 0.2 goals fewer than the 6.5 over/under given for this matchup.

During their last 10 games, the Blackhawks and their opponents are averaging 4.7 goals, 1.4 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Blackhawks' 70 total goals (2.3 per game) rank 30th in the league.

The Blackhawks have given up 3.6 goals per game, 108 total, which ranks 29th among NHL teams.

Their -38 goal differential ranks 31st in the league.

