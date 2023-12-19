The New York Islanders, Bo Horvat among them, play the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, at UBS Arena. If you'd like to wager on Horvat's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Bo Horvat vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Islanders vs Oilers Game Info

Horvat Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Horvat has a plus-minus of +4, while averaging 18:50 on the ice per game.

In Horvat's 29 games played this season he's scored in 10 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

In 20 of 29 games this season, Horvat has recorded a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.

Horvat has an assist in 14 of 29 games this season, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Horvat's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 62.5% that he goes over.

There is a 44.4% chance of Horvat having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Horvat Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 97 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 29 Games 4 30 Points 6 12 Goals 2 18 Assists 4

