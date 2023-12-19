Brock Nelson Game Preview: Islanders vs. Oilers - December 19
Brock Nelson will be on the ice when the New York Islanders and Edmonton Oilers play at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. Fancy a wager on Nelson? We have numbers and figures to help you.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Brock Nelson vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Islanders vs Oilers Game Info
|Islanders vs Oilers Odds/Over/Under
|Islanders vs Oilers Prediction
|Islanders vs Oilers Betting Trends & Stats
|Islanders vs Oilers Player Props
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Nelson Season Stats Insights
- Nelson's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:39 per game on the ice, is -2.
- In 11 of 30 games this year, Nelson has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.
- Nelson has a point in 16 games this year (out of 30), including multiple points 10 times.
- Nelson has had an assist in a game 10 times this year over 30 games played, with multiple assists in two games.
- The implied probability is 60.6% that Nelson hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.
- Nelson has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Nelson Stats vs. the Oilers
- On the defensive side, the Oilers are allowing 97 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.
- The team's -1 goal differential ranks 17th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Edmonton
|30
|Games
|3
|26
|Points
|0
|14
|Goals
|0
|12
|Assists
|0
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.