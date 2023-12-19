Brock Nelson will be on the ice when the New York Islanders and Edmonton Oilers play at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. Fancy a wager on Nelson? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Brock Nelson vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Islanders vs Oilers Game Info

Nelson Season Stats Insights

Nelson's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:39 per game on the ice, is -2.

In 11 of 30 games this year, Nelson has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Nelson has a point in 16 games this year (out of 30), including multiple points 10 times.

Nelson has had an assist in a game 10 times this year over 30 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability is 60.6% that Nelson hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Nelson has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Nelson Stats vs. the Oilers

On the defensive side, the Oilers are allowing 97 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 30 Games 3 26 Points 0 14 Goals 0 12 Assists 0

