The San Antonio Spurs (4-21) are heavy underdogs (by 16.5 points) to end an eight-game road losing streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (19-7) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bucks vs. Spurs Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI and BSSW

BSWI and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bucks vs. Spurs Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 126 - Spurs 112

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bucks vs Spurs Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Spurs

Pick ATS: Spurs (+ 16.5)

Spurs (+ 16.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bucks (-14.3)

Bucks (-14.3) Pick OU: Under (249.5)



Under (249.5) Computer Predicted Total: 238.2

The Bucks have covered the spread more often than the Spurs this year, putting up an ATS record of 12-14-0, compared to the 10-15-0 record of the Spurs.

When it comes to going over the over/under in 2023-24, San Antonio and its opponents don't do it as often (68% of the time) as Milwaukee and its opponents (69.2%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Bucks are 19-6, while the Spurs are 3-21 as moneyline underdogs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Bucks with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Bucks Performance Insights

The Bucks are surrendering 119.2 points per game this year (23rd-ranked in NBA), but they've really shined offensively, posting 124.4 points per game (second-best).

This season, Milwaukee is averaging 44.0 boards per game (15th-ranked in NBA) and giving up 43.8 rebounds per contest (17th-ranked).

This year, the Bucks rank 18th in the league in assists, averaging 25.5 per game.

With 13.4 turnovers per game, Milwaukee is 16th in the NBA. It forces 12.0 turnovers per contest, which ranks 25th in the league.

The Bucks rank third-best in the NBA with a three-point shooting percentage of 38.3%. They rank seventh in the league by sinking 14.2 treys per contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.