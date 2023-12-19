The Milwaukee Bucks (17-7) clash with the San Antonio Spurs (3-20) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. The matchup airs on BSWI and BSSW.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Bucks vs. Spurs Game Information

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Bucks Games

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo averages 31.8 points, 10.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.6 steals (seventh in NBA) and 1.2 blocks.

Damian Lillard puts up 24.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks.

Brook Lopez posts 13.2 points, 1.5 assists and 4.9 rebounds per contest.

Bobby Portis averages 12.0 points, 1.2 assists and 6.4 boards.

Malik Beasley averages 12.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Spurs Players to Watch

Victor Wembanyama puts up 19.3 points, 10.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game for the Spurs.

The Spurs are receiving 17.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game from Keldon Johnson this season.

Zach Collins gives the Spurs 13.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest while delivering 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

The Spurs are receiving 10.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game from Jeremy Sochan this year.

The Spurs are receiving 17.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Devin Vassell this year.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bucks vs. Spurs Stat Comparison

Bucks Spurs 123.3 Points Avg. 109.8 119.5 Points Allowed Avg. 121.4 50.0% Field Goal % 45.2% 38.1% Three Point % 34.0%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.