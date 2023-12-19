Bucks vs. Spurs December 19 Tickets & Start Time
The Milwaukee Bucks (17-7) clash with the San Antonio Spurs (3-20) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. The matchup airs on BSWI and BSSW.
Bucks vs. Spurs Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 19
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BSWI, BSSW
Bucks Players to Watch
- Giannis Antetokounmpo averages 31.8 points, 10.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.6 steals (seventh in NBA) and 1.2 blocks.
- Damian Lillard puts up 24.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks.
- Brook Lopez posts 13.2 points, 1.5 assists and 4.9 rebounds per contest.
- Bobby Portis averages 12.0 points, 1.2 assists and 6.4 boards.
- Malik Beasley averages 12.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks.
Spurs Players to Watch
- Victor Wembanyama puts up 19.3 points, 10.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game for the Spurs.
- The Spurs are receiving 17.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game from Keldon Johnson this season.
- Zach Collins gives the Spurs 13.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest while delivering 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- The Spurs are receiving 10.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game from Jeremy Sochan this year.
- The Spurs are receiving 17.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Devin Vassell this year.
Bucks vs. Spurs Stat Comparison
|Bucks
|Spurs
|123.3
|Points Avg.
|109.8
|119.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|121.4
|50.0%
|Field Goal %
|45.2%
|38.1%
|Three Point %
|34.0%
