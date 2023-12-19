Bucks vs. Spurs: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The San Antonio Spurs (4-21) are heavy underdogs (by 16.5 points) to stop an eight-game road losing streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (19-7) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 249.5.
Bucks vs. Spurs Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: BSWI and BSSW
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bucks
|-16.5
|249.5
Bucks Betting Records & Stats
- Milwaukee and its opponents have gone over 249.5 combined points in 11 of 26 games this season.
- Milwaukee has an average total of 243.6 in its outings this year, 5.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Bucks are 12-14-0 against the spread this season.
- Milwaukee has entered the game as favorites 25 times this season and won 19, or 76%, of those games.
- Milwaukee has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -2000.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Bucks have a 95.2% chance to win.
Bucks vs Spurs Additional Info
Bucks vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 249.5
|% of Games Over 249.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bucks
|11
|42.3%
|124.4
|235
|119.2
|241.4
|235.7
|Spurs
|5
|20%
|110.6
|235
|122.2
|241.4
|231.0
Additional Bucks Insights & Trends
- The Bucks have a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 8-2 overall over their last 10 contests.
- The Bucks have hit the over in eight of their past 10 outings.
- Milwaukee sports a worse record against the spread at home (7-9-0) than it does in away games (5-5-0).
- The Bucks score 124.4 points per game, only 2.2 more points than the 122.2 the Spurs give up.
- Milwaukee is 10-4 against the spread and 13-1 overall when scoring more than 122.2 points.
Bucks vs. Spurs Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bucks
|12-14
|1-0
|18-8
|Spurs
|10-15
|0-0
|17-8
Bucks vs. Spurs Point Insights
|Bucks
|Spurs
|124.4
|110.6
|2
|26
|10-4
|4-2
|13-1
|3-3
|119.2
|122.2
|23
|27
|1-3
|9-9
|4-0
|4-14
