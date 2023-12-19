The Toronto Maple Leafs, with Calle Jarnkrok, will be on the ice Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the New York Rangers. If you'd like to wager on Jarnkrok's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Calle Jarnkrok vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG and ESPN+

MSG and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Jarnkrok Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, Jarnkrok has a plus-minus rating of +13, while averaging 15:43 on the ice per game.

In six of 28 games this season, Jarnkrok has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Jarnkrok has a point in 13 of 28 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Jarnkrok has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in nine of 28 games played.

Jarnkrok has an implied probability of 45.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Jarnkrok has an implied probability of 30.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Jarnkrok Stats vs. the Rangers

On the defensive side, the Rangers are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 79 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks sixth.

The team's +16 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 28 Games 3 16 Points 2 7 Goals 1 9 Assists 1

