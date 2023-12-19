Cam Atkinson and the Philadelphia Flyers will be in action on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the New Jersey Devils. Prop bets for Atkinson in that upcoming Flyers-Devils game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Cam Atkinson vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +280)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Flyers vs Devils Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Atkinson Season Stats Insights

Atkinson has averaged 17:21 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -8).

Atkinson has netted a goal in a game seven times this season in 30 games played, including multiple goals once.

Atkinson has a point in 12 of 30 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Atkinson has posted an assist in a game six times this season in 30 games played, including multiple assists once.

Atkinson's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 40.8% that he hits the over.

There is a 26.3% chance of Atkinson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Atkinson Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils are 23rd in goals allowed, giving up 103 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 18th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 30 Games 4 16 Points 0 8 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.