Cam Atkinson Game Preview: Flyers vs. Devils - December 19
Cam Atkinson and the Philadelphia Flyers will be in action on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the New Jersey Devils. Prop bets for Atkinson in that upcoming Flyers-Devils game are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Cam Atkinson vs. Devils Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +280)
Flyers vs Devils Game Info
|Flyers vs Devils Odds/Over/Under
|Flyers vs Devils Prediction
|Flyers vs Devils Betting Trends & Stats
|Flyers vs Devils Player Props
Atkinson Season Stats Insights
- Atkinson has averaged 17:21 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -8).
- Atkinson has netted a goal in a game seven times this season in 30 games played, including multiple goals once.
- Atkinson has a point in 12 of 30 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.
- Atkinson has posted an assist in a game six times this season in 30 games played, including multiple assists once.
- Atkinson's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 40.8% that he hits the over.
- There is a 26.3% chance of Atkinson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Atkinson Stats vs. the Devils
- The Devils are 23rd in goals allowed, giving up 103 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.
- The team has the league's 18th-ranked goal differential (-2).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New Jersey
|30
|Games
|4
|16
|Points
|0
|8
|Goals
|0
|8
|Assists
|0
