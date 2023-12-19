Casey Mittelstadt will be on the ice when the Buffalo Sabres and Columbus Blue Jackets meet on Tuesday at KeyBank Center, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Mittelstadt available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Casey Mittelstadt vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, BSOH, and ESPN+

MSG-B, BSOH, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Mittelstadt Season Stats Insights

Mittelstadt's plus-minus this season, in 19:03 per game on the ice, is +3.

In seven of 32 games this year, Mittelstadt has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 17 of 32 games this season, Mittelstadt has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Mittelstadt has an assist in 14 of 32 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Mittelstadt's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 60.6% that he hits the over.

Mittelstadt has an implied probability of 48.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Mittelstadt Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have given up 116 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 31st in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -20 goal differential ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 32 Games 3 25 Points 2 8 Goals 1 17 Assists 1

