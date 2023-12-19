Connor McDavid will be among those on the ice Tuesday when his Edmonton Oilers play the New York Islanders at UBS Arena. There are prop bets for McDavid available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Connor McDavid vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -118)

1.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -250)

Oilers vs Islanders Game Info

McDavid Season Stats Insights

McDavid has averaged 19:58 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of 0).

McDavid has netted a goal in a game 10 times this season in 26 games played, including multiple goals once.

McDavid has a point in 21 of 26 games this year, with multiple points in 13 of them.

McDavid has an assist in 19 of 26 games this year, with multiple assists on six occasions.

The implied probability is 54.1% that McDavid hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, McDavid has an implied probability of 71.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

McDavid Stats vs. the Islanders

On defense, the Islanders are allowing 97 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

The team's -4 goal differential ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 26 Games 3 41 Points 4 11 Goals 1 30 Assists 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.