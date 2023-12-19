The New Jersey Devils (16-12-1) have -165 moneyline odds to win when they host the Philadelphia Flyers (17-10-3), who have +140 odds, on Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH, MSGSN, and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Devils vs. Flyers Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MSGSN, and ESPN+
  • Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Devils vs. Flyers Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Devils Moneyline Flyers Moneyline Total
BetMGM -165 +140 6 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel -182 +150 6.5 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Devils vs. Flyers Betting Trends

  • Philadelphia has played 15 games this season that ended with over 6 goals.
  • The Devils are 14-10 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
  • This season the Flyers have 12 wins in the 22 games in which they've been an underdog.
  • In games it has played with moneyline odds of -165 or shorter, New Jersey has compiled an 8-7 record (winning 53.3% of its games).
  • Philadelphia is 5-5 when it is underdogs of +140 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Devils Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
7-3-0 3-6 5-5-0 6.6 3.40 3.10
Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play %
7-3-0 3.40 3.10 5 16.1%
Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
7-1-2 7-3 4-6-0 6.2 2.40 2.00
Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play %
7-1-2 2.40 2.00 3 11.1%
Record as ML Favorite 6-2
Record as ML Underdog 0-1
Puck Line Covers 3
Puck Line Losses 6
Games Over Total 5
Games Under Total 5
Record as ML Favorite 3-0
Record as ML Underdog 4-3
Puck Line Covers 7
Puck Line Losses 3
Games Over Total 4
Games Under Total 6

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Flyers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
7-3-0 3-6 5-5-0 6.6 3.40 3.10
Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play %
7-3-0 3.40 3.10 5 16.1%
Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
7-1-2 7-3 4-6-0 6.2 2.40 2.00
Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play %
7-1-2 2.40 2.00 3 11.1%
Record as ML Favorite 6-2
Record as ML Underdog 0-1
Puck Line Covers 3
Puck Line Losses 6
Games Over Total 5
Games Under Total 5
Record as ML Favorite 3-0
Record as ML Underdog 4-3
Puck Line Covers 7
Puck Line Losses 3
Games Over Total 4
Games Under Total 6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.