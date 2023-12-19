The New Jersey Devils (16-12-1) have -165 moneyline odds to win when they host the Philadelphia Flyers (17-10-3), who have +140 odds, on Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH, MSGSN, and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Devils vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Devils vs. Flyers Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Devils vs. Flyers Betting Trends

Philadelphia has played 15 games this season that ended with over 6 goals.

The Devils are 14-10 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

This season the Flyers have 12 wins in the 22 games in which they've been an underdog.

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -165 or shorter, New Jersey has compiled an 8-7 record (winning 53.3% of its games).

Philadelphia is 5-5 when it is underdogs of +140 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Devils Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 3-6 5-5-0 6.6 3.40 3.10 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 3.40 3.10 5 16.1% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-1-2 7-3 4-6-0 6.2 2.40 2.00 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-1-2 2.40 2.00 3 11.1% Record as ML Favorite 6-2 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 3-0 Record as ML Underdog 4-3 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Flyers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 3-6 5-5-0 6.6 3.40 3.10 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 3.40 3.10 5 16.1% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-1-2 7-3 4-6-0 6.2 2.40 2.00 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-1-2 2.40 2.00 3 11.1% Record as ML Favorite 6-2 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 3-0 Record as ML Underdog 4-3 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.