The New Jersey Devils (16-12-1) and Philadelphia Flyers (17-10-3) face off at Prudential Center on Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH, MSGSN, and ESPN+. The Devils fell to the Anaheim Ducks 5-1 in their last outing, while the Flyers are coming off a 1-0 win against the Detroit Red Wings.

The Devils' offense has scored 34 goals over their last 10 games, while their defense has allowed 31 goals. They have registered 31 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored five goals (16.1%). They are 7-3-0 in those games.

Over the last 10 contests, the Flyers have registered a 7-1-2 record after putting up 24 total goals (three power-play goals on 27 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 11.1%). Their opponents have scored a combined 20 goals in those games.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's our prediction for which squad will take home the victory in Tuesday's hockey action.

Devils vs. Flyers Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projections model for this matchup expects a final result of Devils 4, Flyers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Devils (-165)

Devils (-165) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Flyers (+1.5)

Devils vs Flyers Additional Info

Devils Splits and Trends

The Devils are 3-1-4 in overtime contests as part of a 16-12-1 overall record.

New Jersey is 9-2-0 (18 points) in its 11 games decided by one goal.

In the four games this season the Devils recorded just one goal, they lost every time.

New Jersey has scored two goals in three games this season (2-1-0 record, four points).

The Devils have scored more than two goals 21 times, and are 14-6-1 in those games (to record 29 points).

In the 10 games when New Jersey has scored a single power-play goal, it has an 8-2-0 record (16 points).

In games when it has outshot opponents, New Jersey is 11-5-1 (23 points).

The Devils have been outshot by opponents in 11 games, going 5-6-0 to record 10 points.

Flyers Splits and Trends

The Flyers have earned a record of 5-3-8 in overtime games to contribute to an overall mark of 17-10-3.

In the 10 games Philadelphia has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up nine points.

This season the Flyers registered only one goal in four games and they've earned two points (1-3-0) in those contests.

Philadelphia has five points (2-5-1) when scoring a pair of goals this season.

The Flyers have scored at least three goals 16 times, earning 28 points from those matchups (13-1-2).

Philadelphia has scored a lone power-play goal in four games this season and has registered four points from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Philadelphia has posted a record of 10-5-3 (23 points).

The Flyers have been outshot by opponents 10 times this season, and earned 10 points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Devils Rank Devils AVG Flyers AVG Flyers Rank 7th 3.48 Goals Scored 2.9 23rd 28th 3.55 Goals Allowed 2.63 7th 11th 32 Shots 32.8 6th 8th 29.3 Shots Allowed 28.3 4th 1st 30.53% Power Play % 10.53% 30th 25th 75.79% Penalty Kill % 86.46% 4th

Devils vs. Flyers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

