Tyler Toffoli and Travis Sanheim are two of the best players to watch when the New Jersey Devils meet the Philadelphia Flyers at Prudential Center on Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET.

Devils vs. Flyers Game Information

Devils Players to Watch

Jack Hughes is one of New Jersey's leading contributors (37 points), via amassed 14 goals and 23 assists.

Through 29 games, Jesper Bratt has scored 12 goals and picked up 24 assists.

Toffoli's 23 points this season are via 13 goals and 10 assists.

Akira Schmid (5-7-1) has a goals against average of 3.1 on the season. His .896% save percentage ranks 47th in the NHL.

Flyers Players to Watch

Travis Konecny's 16 goals and 10 assists in 30 games give him 26 points on the season.

Philadelphia's Sean Couturier has posted 21 total points (0.7 per game), with seven goals and 14 assists.

This season, Sanheim has scored four goals and contributed 17 assists for Philadelphia, giving him a point total of 21.

In the crease, Samuel Ersson's record stands at 7-3-2 on the season, allowing 31 goals (2.6 goals against average) and compiling 271 saves with an .897% save percentage (40th in the league).

Devils vs. Flyers Stat Comparison

Devils Rank Devils AVG Flyers AVG Flyers Rank 6th 3.48 Goals Scored 2.9 23rd 28th 3.55 Goals Allowed 2.63 7th 11th 32 Shots 32.8 6th 8th 29.3 Shots Allowed 28.3 4th 1st 30.53% Power Play % 10.53% 30th 25th 75.79% Penalty Kill % 86.46% 3rd

