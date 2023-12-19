The New Jersey Devils (16-12-1), coming off a 5-1 loss to the Anaheim Ducks, host the Philadelphia Flyers (17-10-3) at Prudential Center on Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH, MSGSN, and ESPN+. The Flyers knocked off the Detroit Red Wings 1-0 in their most recent outing.

Devils vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

NBCS-PH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Devils (-165) Flyers (+140) 6.5 Devils (-1.5)

Devils Betting Insights

The Devils have compiled a 14-10 record when favored on the moneyline this season.

New Jersey has a record of 8-7 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter (53.3% win percentage).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Devils' implied win probability is 62.3%.

In 19 games this season, New Jersey and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

Flyers Betting Insights

The Flyers have won 12, or 54.5%, of the 22 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Philadelphia is 5-5 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +140 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set in this outing implies a 41.7% chance of victory for the Flyers.

Philadelphia has played 12 games this season that finished with more than 6.5 goals.

Devils vs Flyers Additional Info

Devils vs. Flyers Rankings

Devils Total (Rank) Flyers Total (Rank) 101 (8th) Goals 87 (23rd) 103 (23rd) Goals Allowed 79 (6th) 29 (2nd) Power Play Goals 10 (30th) 23 (21st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 13 (2nd)

Devils Advanced Stats

New Jersey has a 3-6-0 record against the spread in its last 10 games, going 7-3-0 overall.

In its past 10 games, New Jersey hit the over five times.

The Devils and their opponents have averaged 6.6 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.1 more than the over/under of 6.5 in this matchup.

In the last 10 games, the Devils have scored 0.6 fewer goals per game than their season average.

The Devils' 101 goals this season make them the eighth-best scoring team in the league.

The Devils are ranked 23rd in total goals against, giving up 3.6 goals per game (103 total) in league action.

They're ranked 18th in the league with a -2 goal differential .

Flyers Advanced Stats

Over its last 10 contests, Philadelphia went 7-3-0 against the spread and 7-1-2 straight up.

In its past 10 games, Philadelphia has hit the over four times.

The Flyers and their opponents have combined to tally an average of 6.2 goals in their last 10 games, 0.3 less than the 6.5 total goals set for this matchup.

Over their past 10 games, the Flyers and their opponents are scoring 1.2 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 7.5.

The Flyers' 87 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 23rd in the league.

The Flyers have been one of the toughest defensive units in the league this season, giving up 79 goals (2.6 per game) to rank sixth.

Their 12th-ranked goal differential is +8.

