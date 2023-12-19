Player prop bet options for Jack Hughes, Travis Konecny and others are available when the New Jersey Devils host the Philadelphia Flyers at Prudential Center on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Devils vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Devils vs. Flyers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils

Jack Hughes Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

One of New Jersey's top offensive players this season is Hughes, who has 37 points (14 goals, 23 assists) and plays an average of 17:12 per game.

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Ducks Dec. 17 0 0 0 4 at Blue Jackets Dec. 16 3 0 3 3 vs. Bruins Dec. 13 1 0 1 4 at Oilers Dec. 10 0 0 0 5 at Flames Dec. 9 0 0 0 7

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Jesper Bratt Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -115)

Jesper Bratt has 36 points (1.2 per game), scoring 12 goals and adding 24 assists.

Bratt Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Ducks Dec. 17 0 0 0 2 at Blue Jackets Dec. 16 0 3 3 3 vs. Bruins Dec. 13 0 1 1 5 at Oilers Dec. 10 1 0 1 3 at Flames Dec. 9 1 1 2 5

Tyler Toffoli Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)

Tyler Toffoli has 13 goals and 10 assists for New Jersey.

Toffoli Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Ducks Dec. 17 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jackets Dec. 16 1 1 2 2 vs. Bruins Dec. 13 0 0 0 1 at Oilers Dec. 10 0 0 0 2 at Flames Dec. 9 0 0 0 2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Philadelphia Flyers

Travis Konecny Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

Konecny has collected 16 goals and 10 assists in 30 games for Philadelphia, good for 26 points.

Konecny Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Red Wings Dec. 16 0 1 1 4 vs. Capitals Dec. 14 0 0 0 6 at Predators Dec. 12 0 1 1 3 at Avalanche Dec. 9 2 0 2 5 at Coyotes Dec. 7 2 0 2 3

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Travis Sanheim Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Travis Sanheim has racked up 21 points this season, with four goals and 17 assists.

Sanheim Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Red Wings Dec. 16 0 0 0 0 vs. Capitals Dec. 14 0 0 0 1 at Predators Dec. 12 1 0 1 3 at Avalanche Dec. 9 1 1 2 1 at Coyotes Dec. 7 0 1 1 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.