Top Player Prop Bets for Devils vs. Flyers on December 19, 2023
Player prop bet options for Jack Hughes, Travis Konecny and others are available when the New Jersey Devils host the Philadelphia Flyers at Prudential Center on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Devils vs. Flyers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Devils vs. Flyers Additional Info
NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils
Jack Hughes Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
One of New Jersey's top offensive players this season is Hughes, who has 37 points (14 goals, 23 assists) and plays an average of 17:12 per game.
Hughes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Ducks
|Dec. 17
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Blue Jackets
|Dec. 16
|3
|0
|3
|3
|vs. Bruins
|Dec. 13
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Oilers
|Dec. 10
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Flames
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|7
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Jesper Bratt Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -115)
Jesper Bratt has 36 points (1.2 per game), scoring 12 goals and adding 24 assists.
Bratt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Ducks
|Dec. 17
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Blue Jackets
|Dec. 16
|0
|3
|3
|3
|vs. Bruins
|Dec. 13
|0
|1
|1
|5
|at Oilers
|Dec. 10
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Flames
|Dec. 9
|1
|1
|2
|5
Tyler Toffoli Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)
Tyler Toffoli has 13 goals and 10 assists for New Jersey.
Toffoli Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Ducks
|Dec. 17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jackets
|Dec. 16
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Bruins
|Dec. 13
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Oilers
|Dec. 10
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Flames
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Philadelphia Flyers
Travis Konecny Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)
Konecny has collected 16 goals and 10 assists in 30 games for Philadelphia, good for 26 points.
Konecny Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Red Wings
|Dec. 16
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 14
|0
|0
|0
|6
|at Predators
|Dec. 12
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Avalanche
|Dec. 9
|2
|0
|2
|5
|at Coyotes
|Dec. 7
|2
|0
|2
|3
Travis Sanheim Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
Travis Sanheim has racked up 21 points this season, with four goals and 17 assists.
Sanheim Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Red Wings
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 14
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Predators
|Dec. 12
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Avalanche
|Dec. 9
|1
|1
|2
|1
|at Coyotes
|Dec. 7
|0
|1
|1
|2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.