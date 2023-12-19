The Buffalo Sabres, including Dylan Cozens, are in action Tuesday against the Columbus Blue Jackets at KeyBank Center, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Cozens' props? Here is some information to help you.

Dylan Cozens vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, BSOH, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Cozens Season Stats Insights

In 30 games this season, Cozens has a plus-minus of -4, while averaging 15:39 on the ice per game.

Cozens has a goal in five games this season through 30 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Cozens has a point in 12 of 30 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

In eight of 30 games this year, Cozens has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Cozens' implied probability to go over his point total is 51.2% based on the odds.

Cozens has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Cozens Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have conceded 116 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 31st in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -20 goal differential ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 30 Games 3 16 Points 4 5 Goals 1 11 Assists 3

