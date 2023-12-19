Evan Bouchard and the Edmonton Oilers will play on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the New York Islanders. If you'd like to wager on Bouchard's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Evan Bouchard vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -139)

Oilers vs Islanders Game Info

Bouchard Season Stats Insights

Bouchard has averaged 22:20 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -6).

In seven of 28 games this year, Bouchard has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 22 of 28 games this year, Bouchard has recorded a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

Bouchard has an assist in 17 of 28 games this year, with multiple assists on six occasions.

There is an implied probability of 58.2% of Bouchard going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Bouchard Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 97 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -4 goal differential ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 28 Games 3 32 Points 0 8 Goals 0 24 Assists 0

