Evander Kane Game Preview: Oilers vs. Islanders - December 19
Evander Kane will be on the ice when the Edmonton Oilers and New York Islanders face off at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. Does a wager on Kane intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.
Evander Kane vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)
Oilers vs Islanders Game Info
|Oilers vs Islanders Odds/Over/Under
|Oilers vs Islanders Prediction
|Oilers vs Islanders Betting Trends & Stats
|Oilers vs Islanders Player Props
Kane Season Stats Insights
- Kane's plus-minus this season, in 18:02 per game on the ice, is -7.
- In 10 of 28 games this season, Kane has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.
- Kane has a point in 13 of 28 games this season, with multiple points in six of them.
- Kane has an assist in eight of 28 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.
- Kane has an implied probability of 57.1% to exceed his point total based on the odds.
- There is a 36.4% chance of Kane having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Kane Stats vs. the Islanders
- The Islanders are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 97 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- The team's goal differential (-4) ranks 20th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New York
|28
|Games
|1
|21
|Points
|1
|12
|Goals
|1
|9
|Assists
|0
