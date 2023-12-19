Evander Kane will be on the ice when the Edmonton Oilers and New York Islanders face off at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. Does a wager on Kane intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Evander Kane vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Oilers vs Islanders Game Info

Kane Season Stats Insights

Kane's plus-minus this season, in 18:02 per game on the ice, is -7.

In 10 of 28 games this season, Kane has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Kane has a point in 13 of 28 games this season, with multiple points in six of them.

Kane has an assist in eight of 28 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Kane has an implied probability of 57.1% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is a 36.4% chance of Kane having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Kane Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 97 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-4) ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 28 Games 1 21 Points 1 12 Goals 1 9 Assists 0

