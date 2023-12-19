The Milwaukee Bucks, with Giannis Antetokounmpo, face off versus the San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent action, a 128-119 win over the Rockets, Antetokounmpo put up 26 points and 17 rebounds.

Let's look at Antetokounmpo's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 32.5 31.2 34.0 Rebounds 12.5 11.0 12.0 Assists 4.5 5.1 5.6 PRA -- 47.3 51.6 PR -- 42.2 46 3PM 0.5 0.4 0.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Antetokounmpo's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Giannis Antetokounmpo Insights vs. the Spurs

Antetokounmpo has taken 19.0 shots per game this season and made 11.7 per game, which account for 19.7% and 24.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

The Bucks average the eighth-most possessions per game with 105.0. His opponents, the Spurs, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th with 105.5 possessions per contest.

Conceding 122.2 points per game, the Spurs are the 27th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

The Spurs are the 28th-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 46.2 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Spurs have conceded 28.6 per game, 28th in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Spurs have given up 14.3 makes per contest, 28th in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/22/2023 24 31 14 2 1 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.