Jack Hughes will be in action when the New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia Flyers face off on Tuesday at Prudential Center, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Hughes' props versus the Flyers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Jack Hughes vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +130)

1.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -139)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Devils vs Flyers Game Info

Hughes Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Hughes has averaged 17:12 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of 0.

In 10 of 24 games this year, Hughes has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 16 of 24 games this year, Hughes has recorded a point, and 11 of those games included multiple points.

Hughes has an assist in 11 of 24 games played this season, including multiple assists eight times.

Hughes' odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 43.5% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 58.2% of Hughes going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Hughes Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have given up 79 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+8) ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 24 Games 5 37 Points 7 14 Goals 4 23 Assists 3

