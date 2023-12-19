Jack Hughes Game Preview: Devils vs. Flyers - December 19
Jack Hughes will be in action when the New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia Flyers face off on Tuesday at Prudential Center, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Hughes' props versus the Flyers? Scroll down for stats and information.
Jack Hughes vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -139)
Devils vs Flyers Game Info
Hughes Season Stats Insights
- In 24 games this season, Hughes has averaged 17:12 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of 0.
- In 10 of 24 games this year, Hughes has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.
- In 16 of 24 games this year, Hughes has recorded a point, and 11 of those games included multiple points.
- Hughes has an assist in 11 of 24 games played this season, including multiple assists eight times.
- Hughes' odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 43.5% that he goes over.
- There is an implied probability of 58.2% of Hughes going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Hughes Stats vs. the Flyers
- The Flyers have given up 79 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- The team's goal differential (+8) ranks 12th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Philadelphia
|24
|Games
|5
|37
|Points
|7
|14
|Goals
|4
|23
|Assists
|3
