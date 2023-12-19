The New York Islanders, Jean-Gabriel Pageau among them, meet the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, at UBS Arena. There are prop bets for Pageau available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +160)

0.5 points (Over odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Islanders vs Oilers Game Info

Pageau Season Stats Insights

Pageau's plus-minus this season, in 15:54 per game on the ice, is -7.

Pageau has a goal in two of 30 games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

In 11 of 30 games this year, Pageau has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In nine of 30 games this season, Pageau has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Pageau hits the over on his points over/under is 38.5%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Pageau has an implied probability of 27.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Pageau Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers have given up 97 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 30 Games 3 12 Points 2 2 Goals 2 10 Assists 0

