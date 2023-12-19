The New Jersey Devils, including Jesper Bratt, will be on the ice Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Philadelphia Flyers. If you'd like to wager on Bratt's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Jesper Bratt vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -118)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Devils vs Flyers Game Info

Bratt Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Bratt has averaged 19:08 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of 0.

Bratt has a goal in nine games this year out of 29 games played, including multiple goals three times.

Bratt has a point in 20 of 29 games this season, with multiple points in 10 of them.

Bratt has an assist in 17 of 29 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Bratt has an implied probability of 68.9% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 54.1% of Bratt going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Bratt Stats vs. the Flyers

On the defensive side, the Flyers are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 79 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks sixth.

The team's +8 goal differential ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 29 Games 5 36 Points 3 12 Goals 1 24 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.