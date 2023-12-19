John-Jason Peterka will be among those in action Tuesday when his Buffalo Sabres meet the Columbus Blue Jackets at KeyBank Center. Fancy a bet on Peterka in the Sabres-Blue Jackets game? Use our stats and information below.

John-Jason Peterka vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, BSOH, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Peterka Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, Peterka has a plus-minus rating of +6, while averaging 16:21 on the ice per game.

Peterka has a goal in 12 games this year through 32 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Peterka has a point in 19 of 32 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Peterka has an assist in nine of 32 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 59.8% that Peterka goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Peterka has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Peterka Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are 31st in goals allowed, conceding 116 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

The team's -20 goal differential ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 32 Games 3 22 Points 1 12 Goals 1 10 Assists 0

