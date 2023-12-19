John Tavares will be among those on the ice Tuesday when his Toronto Maple Leafs meet the New York Rangers at Scotiabank Arena. Looking to bet on Tavares' props? Here is some information to assist you.

John Tavares vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Tavares Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, Tavares has averaged 18:45 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +8.

In nine of 28 games this year, Tavares has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Tavares has a point in 20 of 28 games this year, with multiple points in seven of them.

Tavares has an assist in 14 of 28 games this year, with multiple assists on five occasions.

Tavares' odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 61.7% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Tavares has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Tavares Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have conceded 79 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +16 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 28 Games 4 29 Points 2 9 Goals 0 20 Assists 2

