Kyle Palmieri and the New York Islanders will play the Edmonton Oilers at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. Does a wager on Palmieri intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Kyle Palmieri vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Islanders vs Oilers Game Info

Palmieri Season Stats Insights

Palmieri's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:31 per game on the ice, is -4.

In nine of 30 games this year, Palmieri has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Palmieri has a point in 15 games this season (out of 30), including multiple points three times.

In eight of 30 games this season, Palmieri has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Palmieri has an implied probability of 52.4% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Palmieri has an implied probability of 33.9% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Palmieri Stats vs. the Oilers

On defense, the Oilers are allowing 97 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 30 Games 2 18 Points 0 9 Goals 0 9 Assists 0

