Kyle Palmieri Game Preview: Islanders vs. Oilers - December 19
Kyle Palmieri and the New York Islanders will play the Edmonton Oilers at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. Does a wager on Palmieri intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Kyle Palmieri vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Islanders vs Oilers Game Info
|Islanders vs Oilers Odds/Over/Under
|Islanders vs Oilers Prediction
|Islanders vs Oilers Betting Trends & Stats
|Islanders vs Oilers Player Props
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Palmieri Season Stats Insights
- Palmieri's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:31 per game on the ice, is -4.
- In nine of 30 games this year, Palmieri has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.
- Palmieri has a point in 15 games this season (out of 30), including multiple points three times.
- In eight of 30 games this season, Palmieri has had an assist, including one match with at least two.
- Palmieri has an implied probability of 52.4% to go over his point total based on the odds.
- Palmieri has an implied probability of 33.9% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Palmieri Stats vs. the Oilers
- On defense, the Oilers are allowing 97 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.
- The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 17th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Edmonton
|30
|Games
|2
|18
|Points
|0
|9
|Goals
|0
|9
|Assists
|0
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.