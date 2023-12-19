Leon Draisaitl will be among those in action Tuesday when his Edmonton Oilers play the New York Islanders at UBS Arena. Does a wager on Draisaitl intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Leon Draisaitl vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +150)

1.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -139)

Oilers vs Islanders Game Info

Draisaitl Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, Draisaitl has averaged 21:12 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -7.

Draisaitl has scored a goal in a game 10 times this season over 28 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Draisaitl has a point in 18 of 28 games this year, with multiple points in 10 of them.

In 14 of 28 games this season, Draisaitl has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Draisaitl hits the over on his points over/under is 40%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Draisaitl going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 58.2%.

Draisaitl Stats vs. the Islanders

On defense, the Islanders are giving up 97 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 20th-ranked goal differential (-4).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 28 Games 3 33 Points 6 12 Goals 2 21 Assists 4

