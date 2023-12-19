Leon Draisaitl Game Preview: Oilers vs. Islanders - December 19
Leon Draisaitl will be among those in action Tuesday when his Edmonton Oilers play the New York Islanders at UBS Arena. Does a wager on Draisaitl intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.
Leon Draisaitl vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -139)
Draisaitl Season Stats Insights
- In 28 games this season, Draisaitl has averaged 21:12 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -7.
- Draisaitl has scored a goal in a game 10 times this season over 28 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.
- Draisaitl has a point in 18 of 28 games this year, with multiple points in 10 of them.
- In 14 of 28 games this season, Draisaitl has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.
- The implied probability that Draisaitl hits the over on his points over/under is 40%, based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Draisaitl going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 58.2%.
Draisaitl Stats vs. the Islanders
- On defense, the Islanders are giving up 97 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.
- The team has the league's 20th-ranked goal differential (-4).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New York
|28
|Games
|3
|33
|Points
|6
|12
|Goals
|2
|21
|Assists
|4
