Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Manitowoc County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Manitowoc County, Wisconsin, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Manitowoc County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Brillion High School at Two Rivers High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Two Rivers, WI
- Conference: Eastern Wisconsin Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
