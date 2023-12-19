The Providence Friars (9-2, 0-0 Big East) will look to continue a six-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Marquette Golden Eagles (9-2, 0-0 Big East) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Amica Mutual Pavilion, airing at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Marquette vs. Providence matchup.

Marquette vs. Providence Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Marquette vs. Providence Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Marquette vs. Providence Betting Trends

Marquette has compiled a 4-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Golden Eagles and their opponents have combined to go over the point total three out of nine times this season.

Providence is 5-5-0 ATS this season.

This year, games featuring the Friars have hit the over just twice.

Marquette Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1400

+1400 Marquette is fifth-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1400), but only seventh-best, according to computer rankings.

The Golden Eagles' national championship odds have improved from +2500 at the start of the season to +1400, the -biggest change among all teams.

Based on its moneyline odds, Marquette has a 6.7% chance of winning the national championship.

