The Providence Friars (8-2, 0-0 Big East) face the Marquette Golden Eagles (8-2, 0-0 Big East) in a clash of Big East squads at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday. The game airs on Fox Sports 1.

Marquette vs. Providence Game Information

Marquette Players to Watch

  • Tyler Kolek: 15.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Oso Ighodaro: 13.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Kam Jones: 15.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Chase Ross: 7.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • David Joplin: 8.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Providence Players to Watch

  • Devin Carter: 15.7 PTS, 7.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Bryce Hopkins: 15.9 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Josh Oduro: 14.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Ticket Gaines: 6.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Garwey Dual: 4.8 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.2 BLK

Marquette vs. Providence Stat Comparison

Providence Rank Providence AVG Marquette AVG Marquette Rank
195th 74.3 Points Scored 79.8 87th
31st 63.5 Points Allowed 66.0 66th
105th 38.3 Rebounds 33.2 306th
284th 7.7 Off. Rebounds 7.3 307th
178th 7.5 3pt Made 8.8 76th
153rd 14.0 Assists 15.8 64th
293rd 13.4 Turnovers 9.9 49th

