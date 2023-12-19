Marquette vs. Providence December 19 Tickets & Start Time
The Providence Friars (8-2, 0-0 Big East) face the Marquette Golden Eagles (8-2, 0-0 Big East) in a clash of Big East squads at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday. The game airs on Fox Sports 1.
Marquette vs. Providence Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 19
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Marquette Players to Watch
- Tyler Kolek: 15.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Oso Ighodaro: 13.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Kam Jones: 15.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Chase Ross: 7.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- David Joplin: 8.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Providence Players to Watch
- Devin Carter: 15.7 PTS, 7.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Bryce Hopkins: 15.9 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Josh Oduro: 14.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Ticket Gaines: 6.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Garwey Dual: 4.8 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.2 BLK
Marquette vs. Providence Stat Comparison
|Providence Rank
|Providence AVG
|Marquette AVG
|Marquette Rank
|195th
|74.3
|Points Scored
|79.8
|87th
|31st
|63.5
|Points Allowed
|66.0
|66th
|105th
|38.3
|Rebounds
|33.2
|306th
|284th
|7.7
|Off. Rebounds
|7.3
|307th
|178th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|8.8
|76th
|153rd
|14.0
|Assists
|15.8
|64th
|293rd
|13.4
|Turnovers
|9.9
|49th
