The Providence Friars (8-2, 0-0 Big East) face the Marquette Golden Eagles (8-2, 0-0 Big East) in a clash of Big East squads at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday. The game airs on Fox Sports 1.

Marquette vs. Providence Game Information

Marquette Players to Watch

Tyler Kolek: 15.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Oso Ighodaro: 13.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK

13.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK Kam Jones: 15.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Chase Ross: 7.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK David Joplin: 8.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Providence Players to Watch

Devin Carter: 15.7 PTS, 7.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK

15.7 PTS, 7.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK Bryce Hopkins: 15.9 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.9 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Josh Oduro: 14.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK

14.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK Ticket Gaines: 6.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

6.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK Garwey Dual: 4.8 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.2 BLK

Marquette vs. Providence Stat Comparison

Providence Rank Providence AVG Marquette AVG Marquette Rank 195th 74.3 Points Scored 79.8 87th 31st 63.5 Points Allowed 66.0 66th 105th 38.3 Rebounds 33.2 306th 284th 7.7 Off. Rebounds 7.3 307th 178th 7.5 3pt Made 8.8 76th 153rd 14.0 Assists 15.8 64th 293rd 13.4 Turnovers 9.9 49th

