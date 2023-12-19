Mathew Barzal Game Preview: Islanders vs. Oilers - December 19
The New York Islanders, Mathew Barzal included, will meet the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Barzal's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.
Mathew Barzal vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -115)
Islanders vs Oilers Game Info
Barzal Season Stats Insights
- Barzal has averaged 18:33 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +1).
- Barzal has scored a goal in nine of 29 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.
- Barzal has a point in 20 of 29 games this year, with multiple points in seven of them.
- Barzal has an assist in 15 of 29 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.
- Barzal's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 68.9% that he hits the over.
- Barzal has an implied probability of 53.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Barzal Stats vs. the Oilers
- On defense, the Oilers are conceding 97 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.
- The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 17th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Edmonton
|29
|Games
|3
|32
|Points
|3
|10
|Goals
|2
|22
|Assists
|1
