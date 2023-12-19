The New York Islanders, Mathew Barzal included, will meet the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Barzal's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Mathew Barzal vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -115)

Islanders vs Oilers Game Info

Barzal Season Stats Insights

Barzal has averaged 18:33 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +1).

Barzal has scored a goal in nine of 29 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Barzal has a point in 20 of 29 games this year, with multiple points in seven of them.

Barzal has an assist in 15 of 29 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.

Barzal's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 68.9% that he hits the over.

Barzal has an implied probability of 53.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Barzal Stats vs. the Oilers

On defense, the Oilers are conceding 97 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 29 Games 3 32 Points 3 10 Goals 2 22 Assists 1

