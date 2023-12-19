Milwaukee County, Wisconsin has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and information on how to watch them is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Milwaukee County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Golda Meir School at Carmen High School of Science and Technology

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on December 19

6:45 PM CT on December 19 Location: Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Rufus King High School at Madison West High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19

7:00 PM CT on December 19 Location: Madison, WI

Madison, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Pius XI High School at Hamilton High School