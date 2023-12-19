Mitchell Marner will be among those on the ice Tuesday when his Toronto Maple Leafs meet the New York Rangers at Scotiabank Arena. Prop bets for Marner are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Mitchell Marner vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG and ESPN+

MSG and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -133)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marner Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, Marner has a plus-minus of +7, while averaging 21:21 on the ice per game.

Marner has scored a goal in a game 10 times this year over 28 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Marner has a point in 19 games this season (out of 28), including multiple points eight times.

Marner has an assist in 13 of 28 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.

Marner's implied probability to go over his point total is 70.4% based on the odds.

Marner has an implied probability of 57.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Marner Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have conceded 79 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +16 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 28 Games 4 33 Points 3 13 Goals 3 20 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.