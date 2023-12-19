Tuesday's contest between the Montana State Bobcats (4-5) and Southern Utah Thunderbirds (3-7) squaring off at Worthington Arena has a projected final score of 73-69 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Montana State, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 9:00 PM ET on December 19.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Montana State vs. Southern Utah Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Montana State vs. Southern Utah Score Prediction

Prediction: Montana State 73, Southern Utah 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Montana State vs. Southern Utah

Computer Predicted Spread: Montana State (-4.5)

Montana State (-4.5) Computer Predicted Total: 141.7

Montana State has put together a 2-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Southern Utah is 7-2-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Bobcats are 1-5-0 and the Thunderbirds are 7-2-0.

Montana State Performance Insights

The Bobcats have a +27 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.0 points per game. They're putting up 72.7 points per game to rank 239th in college basketball and are allowing 69.7 per outing to rank 147th in college basketball.

Montana State grabs 30.0 rebounds per game (355th in college basketball) while conceding 37.9 per outing to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 7.9 boards per game.

Montana State makes 10.1 three-pointers per game (21st in college basketball) while shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc (182nd in college basketball). It is making 4.7 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 5.4 per game while shooting 32.0%.

The Bobcats rank 202nd in college basketball with 94.0 points scored per 100 possessions, and 203rd in college basketball defensively with 90.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Montana State has committed 4.6 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 11.0 (108th in college basketball action) while forcing 15.6 (19th in college basketball).

Southern Utah Performance Insights

The Thunderbirds have a -13 scoring differential, falling short by 1.3 points per game. They're putting up 76.2 points per game, 151st in college basketball, and are giving up 77.5 per outing to rank 311th in college basketball.

The 33.7 rebounds per game Southern Utah accumulates rank 290th in college basketball, 1.9 fewer than the 35.6 its opponents grab.

Southern Utah makes 7.0 three-pointers per game (222nd in college basketball), 1.3 more than its opponents. It shoots 31.8% from deep (252nd in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 33.5%.

Southern Utah has committed 11.5 turnovers per game (160th in college basketball) while forcing 12.5 (147th in college basketball).

