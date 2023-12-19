The Southern Utah Thunderbirds (3-7) will look to stop a three-game road losing streak when visiting the Montana State Bobcats (4-5) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Worthington Arena, airing at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Montana State vs. Southern Utah matchup.

Montana State vs. Southern Utah Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Worthington Arena in Bozeman, Montana

Worthington Arena in Bozeman, Montana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Montana State vs. Southern Utah Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Montana State Moneyline Southern Utah Moneyline BetMGM Montana State (-3.5) 144.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Montana State (-4.5) 143.5 -184 +152 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Montana State vs. Southern Utah Betting Trends

Montana State has a record of 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, just one of the Bobcats games has gone over the point total.

Southern Utah has put together a 7-2-0 record against the spread this year.

Thunderbirds games have hit the over seven out of nine times this year.

